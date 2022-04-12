Gun Stolen From Lincoln Man’s Vehicle Outside His Home
LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 12)–A .45 caliber handgun, the holster and two gun magazines were stolen from a man’s vehicle at his northwest Lincoln home over the weekend.
Police Captain Todd Kocian says it happened in the 300 block of Oregon Trail, sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. The owner is a 66-year-old man and indicated that someone got inside and took the gun, along with the magazines and holster for a $725 loss.
Captain Kocian says the owner thought the vehicle was locked and there are no signs of a forced entry.