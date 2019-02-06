Gun, Meth Found By Task Force After Warrants Served At North Lincoln Home

The Metro Fugitive Task Force arrested three men, after two separate warrants were executed on Tuesday in Lincoln.

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Captain Ben Houchin on Wednesday morning said an arrest warrant was issued for Terrence Ice. He was tracked down in the 1100 block of North 21st Street, in a car about to leave a house with his brother, Austin Ice.

Investigators found a .380 handgun in a backpack, plus two grams of meth was seized from inside the car. Terrence Ice was taken to jail, but his brother wasn’t. Captain Houchin said the Task Force had reason to believe there may have been weapons and drugs inside the house, so a search warrant was issued and later served at the home.

He says Austin Ice and the man renting the house, Ronnie Deal, were home at the time.

“They were taken into custody without incident,” Houchin told reporters.

Task Force members found nine grams of meth as well as drug paraphernalia. Austin Ice and Deal are both in jail.

Captain Houchin confirmed with KFOR News that Austin Ice was previously convicted of manslaughter following a 2005 case in a rural area just southwest of Lincoln. He had served time and was paroled in 2014.

ALSO READ: Man arrested following Wednesday morning robbery.