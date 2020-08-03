Gun Fired From Neighbor’s House Hits Car Window Inside A Garage
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 3)–A neighbor fired a gun, with the bullet damaging a 61-year-old Lincoln man’s corvette parked in the garage at his home near 45th and Randolph on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called about a vandalism, where the victim said the rear window of his 2008 Corvette was broken out. Officers found a bullet hole through the garage door, while seeing a crow bar that had fallen and smashed the car’s window, leaving about $3,000 in damage.
Police say the neighbor, a 33-year-old man, told them he had friends over the night before and allowed one of them to hold a rifle. He told officers while he was out of the room, he heard the gun fire and found that it had shot through the wall of his house. No one was hurt.
The 33-year-old man’s friend has been cited for discharging a firearm in city limits.