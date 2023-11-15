Gun Being Analyzed In Shooting Deaths of Malcolm Couple

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 15)–Investigators have some new information from the Nov. 3 deadly shootings involving a rural Malcolm area couple.

The shooting happened at a home near NW 98th and West Adams, not far from Pawnee Lake. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says a .22-caliber revolver was found on a bed inside the house of 62-year-olds Robert and Joann Boshart. The gun has been sent to a lab for DNA testing and to check the projectiles to see if that was the weapon used.

Houchin says autopsies done on the Bosharts confirm both died from gunshot wounds. Security video at the house indicated they were the only people home. Houchin says the investigation is ongoing and as evidence is being examined, they will make a determination on the official cause at a later date.