Gun Accidentally Fired, Damages Ceiling in East Lincoln Apartment

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 6)–A gun was fired inside an east Lincoln apartment early Sunday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old woman heard a loud pop behind her and noticed damage to her ceiling, consistent with gunfire, at her apartment off of 90th and “O” Street.

LPD then contacted a man living upstairs, 25-year-old Dakota Fisher, and the investigation led officers to determine the gunfire was accidental. Fisher was cited for misdemeanor discharge of a firearm in the city and was released.

Fisher’s 5.56 caliber rifle was tagged into property and evidence.