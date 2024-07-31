104-1 The Blaze 104-1 The Blaze Logo

Guilty Verdict Handed Down Against Lincoln Man in Child’s Death

July 31, 2024 7:09AM CDT
Joshua Tackett (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 31)–A Lincoln man accused of killing a 22-month-old boy in March 2023 has been found guilty.

The jury in the case against 33-year-old Joshua Tackett returned the verdict Tuesday that found him guilty on two counts of committing child abuse intentionally causing death and distribution of a controlled substance near a school. The 22-month-old boy was taken to a Lincoln hospital with signs of abuse, before life-flighted to Children’s Hospital in Omaha and died on March 17, 2023.

Tackett is set to be sentenced October 29 and could face at least 20 years in prison.

