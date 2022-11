One of the most iconic video game series of all time turns 25 today.

The first Grand Theft Auto game was released on Nov. 28th, 1997 – as a UK-exclusive PC title later ported to PlayStation.

The series would explode in popularity with the release of 2001’s GTA III, followed by smash hits Vice City and San Andreas.

Overall the series has sold more than 385 million copies – with GTA 5 accounting for nearly half of that number.