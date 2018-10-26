Groups Make Polling Places Accessible to Transgender NE Voters

LINCOLN, Neb – Today the ACLU of Nebraska, Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, Civic Nebraska, Outlinc and the Professional Transgender Resource Network provided education to state and county election officials about voting access for transgender and gender non-conforming Nebraskans. “Our democracy is at its best when all Nebraskans who are eligible to vote have access to the polls,” said Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska. “Polling places should be a friendly and accessible environment for all Nebraskans–including transgender Nebraskans–who want to cast a ballot. Nebraska is fortunate to have hard-working election officials and poll workers who ensure our elections are efficient and fair. We hope this guidance helps them to conduct their important work and that this guidance supports transgender Nebraska voters as they head to the polls.” In Nebraska there is no Voter ID requirement. However, according to the National Transgender Discrimination Survey, only one-fifth of transgender people have been able to update all of their identity documents. This means that the name on a voting list might not match the name a person prefers to use in everyday life. “For many people, they are just learning about what it means to be transgender,” said Dr. Jay Irwin with the Professional Transgender Resource Network, which provides professional development for health care, legal and educational professionals who want to better serve their transgender clients. “These basic tips will help poll workers treat transgender voters with respect and echo what we know makes a doctor’s office or a classroom a more welcoming place for transgender people.” “Over 60,000 Nebraskans identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender,” said Abbigail Swatsworth, President of Outlinc. “Our transgender neighbors work, pay taxes, and contribute to our communities and should have a voice in our democracy. Our elected leaders should not be able to overlook the needs and concerns of our transgender residents.” For a link to the tip sheet, click here.