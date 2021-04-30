Ground Broken For UNL GO BIG Project
Lincoln, NE (April 30, 2021) Ground was broken today for the “Go Big” project, a $155 million dollar expansion of UNL’s North Stadium. The building will become the headquarters for the Husker football program, and the dining and study center for athletes in all two dozen varsity programs. Part of the project includes re-locating the Ed Weir track to the Devaney Center.
Athletic Director Bill Moos said the project was delayed by a year, because of covid-19, but will be better for it.
“Husker Athletics has gotten stronger and better in the last 12 months. And, the extra year has enabled the design team to really fine tune this project that, believe me, will be the finest in the country.”
Moos said the building will help athletes in all Varsity programs.
“It has details to it that will insure that our student athletes are trained and fueled and educated better than anywhere in the country. And that’s how we like to do it at Nebraska.”
Phase one of the project will consist of the building itself, and inside finishing for the Football program training and office facilities. Phase two will be the dining and study facilities for athletes in all programs. Chancellor Ronnie Green said $135 Million of the $155 Million Dollar cost of the program has been raised.
“We have $20 Million left to raise to be able to support many of those support parts of the unit that we fully expect to raise by the end of this calendar year.”
Women’s basketball coach Amy Williams is looking forward to Phase two.
“The new academic center, a new training table, and a new lobby for all student athletes will serve as a central hub that is so valuable to create a sense of community and camaraderie for all student athletes.”
Husker Football Coach Scott Frost said the new headquarters will help student athletes in all two dozen sports the university offers.
“When this is done it’s going to be spectacular. Can’t wait to get to work in it. We’re working every day to make our part of this athletic department and this University something we can all be proud of, and winning at a rate that everyone wants it to and expects it to.”
The new facility is scheduled to be completed in mid 2023.
