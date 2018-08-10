Ground Broken For Outdoor Living And Learning Center

Mayor Chris Beutler and community partners broke ground Friday for the first ever Streets Alive! community development project, the Belmont Outdoor Living and Learning Center. The covered shelter in Belmont Park, at 12th and Judson streets, will serve as an outdoor classroom for the Belmont schools, preschools and Community Learning Center. It will also provide added program space for the recreation, community and senior centers as well as outdoor neighborhood meeting space.

The project was organized by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln as part of its Streets Alive! annual outdoor movement festival. The ribbon cutting for the Center will take place at the eighth annual Streets Alive! Sunday, September 23 in the Belmont neighborhood.

“The Streets Alive! festival is the one day every year when we invite everyone to play in the streets,” said Mayor Beutler. “Thousands have enjoyed this fun family event over the years, and it’s exciting that the impact of the festival will now be felt all year with the Belmont Outdoor Living and Learning Center.”

For Streets Alive! nearly two miles of streets from Belmont Elementary School to Max E. Roper Park will be closed to traffic. More than 100 exhibitors will provide free health, education and support resources.

The event willalso include music, dance, art, sports demonstrations, join-in fitness classes, and fresh local produce along the route. Those attending are encouraged to walk, bike or skate the route. The event from 1 to 4:30 p.m. is family, child, pet, and wheelchair friendly. More information is available at HealthyLincoln.org/streetsalive.

“Streets Alive! celebrates active living, wellness and healthy eating,” said Bob Rauner, the President of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln. “Our annual one-day festival promotes neighborhood and community health, bringing together neighbors from across the street and across the city and engaging local schools and businesses.”

Project donors include Lincoln Parks and Recreation, the Lincoln Parks Foundation, the Nebraska-Iowa Kiwanis Foundation and five Kiwanis clubs (Lincoln Center, Sunrise, Capitol City, Northeast, and Cornhusker), Lincoln Concrete Specialists, NeighborWorks Lincoln, the Realtors Association of Lincoln; Wells Fargo, Cornhusker Bank and Costco.

The post Ground Broken For Outdoor Living And Learning Center appeared first on KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM.