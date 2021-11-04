Grilled Cheese? Yes please
Grilled cheese sandwich at restaurant. (SEE LIGHTBOXES BELOW for more lunch, dinner, meals & food backgrounds...)
From early childhood I’ve eaten my share of grilled cheese sandwiches. Some of course with tomato soup. Some with chips etc, etc. If your a fan of the grilled-cheese then you may want to look into the grilled cheese cookbook. Chef Kim Wilcox recently published “The Great Book of Grilled Cheese” and is sharing three of her favorites.
Wilcox names her favorites unusual sandwich combos-spaghetti and cheese, peanut butter and jelly grilled cheese and deviled eggs grilled cheese as the sandwiches she likes the best.
I’d try them all. Need the book? Get it at TARGET