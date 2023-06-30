Greta Van Fleet announces signature beer with Founders Brewing

Greta Van Fleet has announced a signature beer in collaboration with Founders Brewing, a company based in the band’s home state of Michigan.

The 4 Giants Starcatcher Haze is described as a “limited-edition fruit forward hazy IPA” and will be available in select states starting in August.

For more info, visit FoundersBrewing.com.

The beer takes its name from Greta Van Fleet’s upcoming album, Starcatcher, due out July 21. The record, GVF’s fourth studio effort, includes the songs “Meeting the Master,” “Sacred the Thread,” “Farewell for Now” and “The Falling Sky.”

