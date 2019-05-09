Green Light Lincoln Project Showing Positive Results

Mayor Chris Beutler and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities staff, Thursday, said that the City’s Green Light Lincoln initiative has been showing positive results. The multi-phase initiative improves safety and enhances traffic flow on major streets by upgrading traffic signal equipment and signal timing plans.

With two phases complete, drivers will be saving $17.6 million through fuel reduction and time savings, and eliminate 111,000 kilograms of greenhouse gasses annually.

“Time spent in traffic is time better spent with our families and in our favorite activities,” Beutler said. “The data is clear: Green Light Lincoln is giving us back that time. And the City’s investment is paying off with smoother traffic flow, lower emissions, and big savings in time and money.”

In Phase 2, the City upgraded equipment and signal timings at 146 signalized intersections and pedestrian crossings. Combined with Phase 1 work, the total number of upgrades is now 235. Phase 2 improvements:

29 million fewer vehicle stops, decreasing delays and the likelihood of crashes

403,000 hours less time stuck in traffic

538,700 less gallons of fuel used

53,800 kilograms less in toxic emissions

$8.9 million dollars saved in time and fuel costs

Phase 3 improvements have begun and focus on the downtown central business district. Phase 3 goals include maintaining traffic flow while ensuring that all modes of transportation safely and consistently arrive at destinations. Signal timing and equipment upgrades are planned at more than 80 signalized locations encompassing 240 blocks from 8th to 17th streets, between “A” and “Q” streets.

The Green Light Lincoln team is a partnership of city engineers, signal technicians, private sector consultants, and local electrical contractors. The team conducted corridor evaluations and travel time runs, which show significant declines in vehicle stops, resulting in travel time savings.

More information on Green Light Lincoln is available at lincoln.ne.gov.

