Green Light For Johnson County Mine

(December 24, 2019) – The Johnson County Board of Commissioners has approved a Special Use Permit for NioCorp’s planned Niobium mine near Elk Creek. Mineral extraction is already a permitted special use in the agricultural zoning district where the Project will be located. In approving NioCorp’s permit, the County Commissioners found that the Project was compatible with agriculture, was designed to minimize impacts on neighboring property, and would likely result in an appreciation of value of surrounding property.
As part of the project, NioCorp agreed to pave Road 721 from Highway 50 to the entrance to its Project site. It also agreed to reimburse the County for the costs for additional law enforcement required during the construction phase of the Elk Creek Mine project, including costs of an additional Sheriff’s Deputy and equipment.
“We wish to thank the Johnson County Commissioners, the Planning Commission, Zoning Administrator Mike Davidson, and all of the Johnson County professional staff for their consideration of this permit and their efforts to forge a good outcome for both the Project and the County,” said Scott Honan, President of Elk Creek Resources Corp. and Vice President of Business Development for NioCorp. “We believe that working cooperatively with the County to address local concerns through the Special Use Permit Process is the right way to do things. We look forward to being able to move to a construction start, once we secure sufficient project financing, and to serving as good neighbors with the people of Johnson County for decades to come.”
NioCorp Secures Extension Agreements With More Nebraska Landowners
NioCorp also announced that it has secured agreements to extend the Company’s purchase option on two additional parcels of land planned for use as part of the proposed Project. The extension agreements, which cover 469 acres of land, were set to expire in 2020. The Company has now secured extension agreements on five land parcels that together cover more than 1,000 acres of land planned for use as part of the Project.
The Company plans to buy the land and move forward with its mining operation when it obtains funding. Niobium is a rare heat-resistant metal.