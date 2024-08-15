Green Day Skate Movie

Green Day is sharing a new short skate film called “Monsters & Saviors.”

The 11-minute flick sees the band team up with Monster Energy on The Saviors Tour and travel around North America with a huge skate crew.

The tour’s focus is on the 30th anniversary of the album “Dookie” and the 20th anniversary of “American Idiot,” so Monsters & Saviors is soundtracked by those two records.

Monster explained, “There’s no denying Green Day’s legacy in the skate scene is anything less than iconic. So, to celebrate The Saviors Tour, it was only right to drop a skate film, soundtracked by classics from “Dookie” and “American Idiot” and a future classic from their new album ‘Saviors.’”

WATCH IT BELOW!