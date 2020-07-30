Great Game – AWESOME SOUNDTRACK!
“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2” video game is going to be flying high with all kinds of music.
Thirty-seven tracks have been added to the soundtrack for the video game which is scheduled to be out September 4.
A lot of the same music from the game’s original releases is stayin’ put, including songs from Rage Against the Machine, Primus, Anthrax, and Papa Roach.
American Nightmare’s “Life Support” is among the tracks just added. Also, Sublime’s “Same in the End”.
“Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2” remake will be released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Game Store.
