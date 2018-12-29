Grand Island Man & Woman Dead In I-80 Crash

Two people from Grand Island died in a crash on Interstate 80 near the Utica exit Friday. According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, their pickup was traveling on I-80 eastbound at 11:20 a.m. when it hit a patch of ice, causing the driver to lose control, and crossed the median. It collided with a westbound semi head-on. Both vehicles slid down an embankment and caught fire

The two people in the pickup were identified as 30 year old Kadar Mohamed and 58 year old Maryan Serar.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi, was taken to the Seward hospital with head injuries and was expected to be released Friday night.