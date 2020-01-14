Grand Island Man Sentenced to Two Years Prison for Attempted Incest

A Grand Island man convicted of attempted incest for having sex with his daughter is getting two years in prison, reports our media partner 1011 Now.
Court records show Travis Fieldgrove, 40, married his daughter, Samantha Kershner, 22, St. Paul, in October of 2018. The marriage took place at the Adams county courthouse in Hastings.
Grand Island police said the two were involved in an intimate relationship beginning in September 2018 in Grand Island, despite evidence that Fieldgrove is the paternal parent of Kershner.
Evidence leading up to the arrest suggests that Fieldgrove and Kershner were aware of the biological relationship before being intimate, and further indicates that they quickly married one another in Adams County after being notified of the investigation.
