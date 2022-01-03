Governor’s Wellness Walk

(KFOR NEWS January 3, 2022) This morning (Monday), Governor Pete Ricketts promotes wellness by leading the annual Governor’s Walk at the State Capitol. Before the walk, he will hold a brief news conference at 10:00 a.m. in the Governor’s Hearing Room.
The purpose of the Governor’s Walk is to highlight the importance of regular exercise and a healthy diet. Governor Ricketts will give pointers as to how he and his family are able to stay active, and Director of Public Health for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Gary Anthone, will share evidence of the positive impact of daily physical activity on overall wellbeing and long-term health.
Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director, Dave Mlnarik, will also be on hand to encourage Nebraskans to participate in the Nebraska Sports Council’s free web-based WellPower Movement.
