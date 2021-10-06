Governors Unveil Plan to Address Border Crisis
U.S.-MEXICO BORDER – Governor Pete Ricketts joined nearly a dozen other Governors to visit the U.S.-Mexico border and unveil a plan to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into the country. During the visit, the Governors received a briefing, hosted a media availability, and surveyed the U.S.-Mexico border.
The plan contained in the joint policy framework released by the Governors includes ten points
- Continue Title 42 public health restrictions
- Fully reinstate the Migrant Protocol Protections
- Finish securing the border
- End catch and release
- Clear the judicial backlog
- Resume the deportation of all criminals
- Dedicate federal resources to eradicate human trafficking and drug trafficking
- Re-enter all agreements with Northern Triangle partner countries and Mexico
- Send a clear message to potential migrants
- Deploy more federal law enforcement officers
You can read the full joint policy framework by clicking here. You can watch the news conference hosted by the Governors by clicking here.