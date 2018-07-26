Governor Signs Japanese Trade Agreement

Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a delegation from Japan’s Hyogo Prefecture Thursday, led by Governor Toshizo Ido. The two signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) they say will strengthen the economic ties between Nebraska and Hyogo. The University of Nebraska and University of Hyogo also signed an MOU on Wednesday intended to create educational and research collaborations between the two.

“Nebraska and Hyogo share a tremendous friendship and a long history of economic collaboration,” said Governor Ricketts. “Hyogo companies, such as Kawasaki, Yasufuku, S Foods, and American Shizuki Corporation, have been valued members of the Nebraska business community for decades. They employ thousands of Nebraskans and contribute to the economic success of our communities.”

“Nebraska and Hyogo’s signing of a Joint Statement on Mutual Cooperation makes this visit a cornerstone for strengthening the Hyogo-Nebraska partnership with a focus on economic cooperation,” Governor Ido said. “In addition, I hope to see the exchange of people being promoted even more by the conclusion of an academic agreement between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Hyogo.”

Meeting with reporters, Governor Ricketts emphasized the importance of the close, longstanding economic relationships between Nebraska and Japan. He said Japan is the world’s fourth-largest importer of Nebraska products, the largest export market for Nebraska beef, pork, and eggs, and the third-largest export market for Nebraska agricultural products overall.

Japan is also Nebraska’s largest source of foreign direct investment. 35 companies with a parent based in Japan employ at least 9,400 Nebraskans.

This year Omaha will host the 50th annual conference of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association — the premier forum for discussions about business and trade relationships between Japan and the Midwestern United States. The conference will take place September 9-11, 2018.

