Governor Says Anti-Virus Measures Working
While much of the nation is seeing a spike in Corona virus cases, Governor Pete Ricketts is thanking Nebraska residents for social distancing and complying with his much repeated steps for controlling and avoiding the virus. “We have preserved the capacity of the Hospital System” the Governor said at a Thursday briefing.” Ricketts went on to say that Nebraska has the lowest hospital usage and the lowest unemployment rate in the country. “It still depends on practicing social distancing” he said, “so let’s continue to do that.”
Ricketts also continued his request that all Nebraskans sign up for TESTNEBRASKA.COM, the massive program that seeks to administer 540,000 tests by the end of the year.
The Governor also said the State will begin shifting away from reliance on the National Guard and rely more on hospital and other health professionals to conduct testing.
The State also is deciding how to spend nearly $1.1 Billion in Federal Cares Act dollars to fight the pandemic and alleviate its effects. The “Community Cares” program will begin taking applications for those funds on the coming Monday.