Governor Ricketts To Celebrate Hunting and Fishing Day At Proclamation Signing Ceremony
(KFOR News Lincoln NE September 18, 2021) Next Tuesday, Governor Pete Ricketts will proclaim September 25th as “Hunting and Fishing Day” in Nebraska during a ceremony at the Nebraska Outdoor Education Center in north Lincoln. The Governor will be joined by leaders from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Sportsmen’s Foundation.
Hunters and anglers spend about $1 billion a year in Nebraska, and the industry creates about 12,000 jobs for the state, making hunting and fishing a major part of Nebraska’s economy and tourism industry. Purchases of hunting and fishing permits also help fund the stewardship of Nebraska’s fish and wildlife.