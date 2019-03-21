Governor Ricketts Thanks Trump for Signing Assistance Request

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement Thursday following news that President Donald J. Trump had approved Nebraska’s expedited request for federal disaster assistance.

The request was submitted following devastating flooding and severe weather impacting virtually every region of Nebraska.

“Thank you to President Trump for his quick approval of Nebraska’s request,” said Governor Ricketts. “Nebraskans have already been stepping up to begin the journey to recovering from the most widespread natural disaster in our state’s history. As we rebuild together, federal assistance is a key part of ensuring that we keep Nebraska strong and growing.”

President Trump’s disaster declaration can be found by clicking here.

A copy of the request can be found by clicking here.

READ MORE: Mandatory Water Cuts Lifted