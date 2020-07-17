Governor Ricketts, State Education Officials Plan Having Schools Reopen With Guidelines In Place
LINCOLN–(KFOR July 17)–A process of reopening schools across Nebraska, while dealing with a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, was unveiled Friday morning by Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt.
The governor said in order to keep loosening restrictions in the state, people need to continue social distancing, wear a mask when you go to the grocery store and wash your hands. However, Ricketts pointed out that it’s important for kids to go back to school, not only for the education but for the students’ mental health and nutrition.
“This is going to be a difficult time for everyone,” Ricketts said.
Blomstedt added the Nebraska Department of Education believes it’s critical to have students back in school.
On Thursday, the state department of education sent out a 25-page document to superintendents across Nebraska about reopening schools. There is a color-coding system included, which will be green for everyone in school. Yellow would be moderate, orange would be high and red would mean going to a remote learning set up.
Governor Ricketts said parents will have lots of opinions and feelings with reopening schools and asks for their patience and to work with local school officials. One reporter asked the governor about mandating mask wearing statewide. Ricketts said he won’t make people wear face coverings.