Governor Ricketts Signs “Religious Freedom Day” Proclamation

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed a proclamation Monday declaring Jan. 16 as “Religious Freedom Day”.

“Religious freedom has been a key part of our heritage since the founding of our country,” said Governor Ricketts. “Today, religious freedom remains a distinguishing characteristic of the American Republic. As Americans and Nebraskans, we have a solemn duty to protect and exercise our right to religious freedom.”

Ricketts was joined at the ceremony by faith leaders, students, and representatives from the Nebraska Family Alliance and Nebraska Catholic Conference.

“The free practice of religion not only allows us to worship in faith, but empowers us to love and serve our neighbor, particularly those most in need,” said Dr. Courtney Miller, Director of Clinical Services at Catholic Social Services.

Governor Ricketts has taken steps annually to support religious freedom.