Governor Ricketts Reactions To Tariff Reductions

(KFOR NEWS May 19, 2019) LINCOLN – On Saturday, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Trump had secured an agreement with Canada and Mexico to remove retaliatory tariffs on American goods imported from the U.S. by the two countries.

“A combination of flooding, low commodity prices, and trade negotiations have made for a very tough time for agriculture recently,” said Governor Ricketts. “Thanks to President Trump’s work, these tariff reductions give our farmers and ranchers more certainty, and set the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on a path to approval. This agreement is critical for our country and growing key trade relationships. Now it’s time for Congress to step up and do their part by approving the USMCA.”

In 2018, Mexico had issued retaliatory tariffs on products ranging from apples to pork. A full list can be found by clicking here. Similarly, Canada had issued tariffs on products including coffee, soy sauce, mayonnaise, and many others. A full list can be found by clicking here.

