Governor Ricketts On Back-To-School
(KFOR NEWS August 4, 2020) On Monday, Governor, Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner, Matthew Blomstedt, discussed plans for K-12 students to head back to the classroom this fall.
Gov. Ricketts: Back to School (K-12)
* Remote learning can be less effective, and it’s important that we provide the highest quality education possible.
* Not every parent is able to devote individual time and attention to oversee remote learning indefinitely.
* Social isolation isn’t good for the well-being of kids. They need interaction with their friends and the mentorship teachers provide.
* Education promotes physical activity and a healthy lifestyle.
* Kids battling food insecurity have better access to good nutrition when they’re in school.
Getting kids back into the classroom is critical to their well-being. CDC Director Robert Redfield recently reported that his agency is seeing more suicides and drug overdose deaths, among the high school population, than fatalities from coronavirus. Dr. Redfield has also highlighted the extremely low risk of the virus to school-age children. In fact, the CDC says that coronavirus is five to ten times less deadly than the flu for school-age kids.
