Governor Ricketts Decides To Reinstate Federal SNAP Benefits
(KFOR NEWS November 6, 2020) With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Thursday the state will submit an application to reinstate the federal maximum benefit for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.
Starting in September, Nebraska was one of two states to refuse the emergency federal boost offered under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, with the governor saying the relief was no longer needed because life in the state had returned to normal.
The state, however, is again requesting these funds in response to the impact of increased hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases, the governor said. The new application will be submitted this month with benefits to be paid in December.
READ MORE: Husker Wrestler Dies In Car Crash Thursday