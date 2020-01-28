Governor Ricketts Congratulates DNR Director on Retirement

(KFOR NEWS January 27, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts is congratulating Jeff Fassett, Director of Natural Resources (DNR), on his pending retirement. Fassett has served as DNR director since August 2015.
“I want to express my deep gratitude to Jeff for leading the department over the past four and a half years,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Jeff was the right leader at the right time. From agriculture to recreation, he helped build trust and solve problems collaboratively by developing solid lines of communication among interested stakeholders.”
During Fassett’s tenure, Nebraska secured a settlement of claims regarding Colorado’s past use of water under the Republican River Compact with the help of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Additionally, DNR completed major basin plans for the Republican River and the Upper Platte River.
Fassett’s last day will be February 28th. Jesse Bradley will serve as the interim director.
