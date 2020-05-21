Governor Relaxes Covid Restrictions

Governor Pete Ricketts announced changes in his Directed Health Measures that will take effect on the first of June.
The State started loosening restriction on May 4. “We needed a couple of weeks to see what was happening, and see if things were staying stable” the Governor said Thursday.
2 wks was up this past Monday, and questions about June have been continuous since then.
The requirement to quarantine after out-of-state travel will remain in effect for international travelers only — or those returning from areas of rapid spread. “New Jersey, lots of spread, you’ll still need to quarantine” Ricketts said.
Sports will be divided into contact levels: No contact, mild contact, or heavy contact. Low and mild contact Team Sports such as Tennis, Golf, or Rodeo, practice can start June 1, and competition on June 18, for both youth and adult teams.
Still prohoibited: Football, wrestling, volleyball, and other higher contact team sports.
School gyms and weight rooms can open June 1, following guidelines for social distance.
June 1 also triggers guidelines for previously restricted businesses in 89 counties that were previously relaxed on May 4. Restaurants, nail, barber, tattoo, massage, spa and nail businesses, will move from phase 1 to phase 2.
The Central Health District and Dakota county will move to phase 1, where the other 89 counties have been since May 4. (Grand Island/Hastings/Kearney area, and Sioux City area)
Phase 2 rules
Bars, bottle clubs, gentleman clubs, able to re-open under same rules as restaurants — 50% of rated occupancy, 6 feet separation between tables, patrons seated at tables, no bar seating area, servers wearing masks, six feet of separation between performers and patrons. Max of 6 people at a table. Games such as pool, darts, arcade games, still prohibited.
Gatherings — Limited to 25 people or, for larger venues, 25% of rated occupancy, but not to exceed 3,000 people. (Outdoor and indoor arenas, auctions, festivals, zoos, auditoriums, meeting halls, indoor theaters, and any other confined space. Same rules as bars and restaurants — groups no larger than 6, separation.
Continue to be banned…parades, carnivals, dances, beer gardens, except parades where patrons remain in vehicles. Dance recitals allowed under 25 people or 25% of occupancy. Drive in movies open at full capacity so long as patrons remain in cars.
Venues in larger cities — more than 500 people…even with 25% restriction …have to submit a plan thru local health department. In Douglas County, Over 1,000 people requires permit.
School gyms — able to open up to 25 people, or 50 percent of rated occupancy. Same separation rules.
Salons, barber shops, massage, tattoo, limited to 25 people or 50% of rated occupancy. 6 foot rule. Exception: Services by Esthetician, mask can be removed during service then must be put back on.
Wedding and funeral reception venues — same category — limited to 25 people or 50% of rated occupancy. Just like restaurants — no salad bars or buffets — no dances.