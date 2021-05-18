Governor Pushes For High School Graduates To Vaccinate
(KFOR NEWS May 18, 2021) Governor Pete Ricketts is encouraging high school students to vaccinate as they graduate.
Ricketts was joined at the Douglas County Health Department on Monday by Omaha Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Cheryl Logan, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) CEO, Dannette R. Smith and Dr. Sharon R. Stoolman, a pediatric hospitalist at Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in Omaha, inviting students to review information about vaccination at vaccinate.ne.gov and to sign up for a shot.
Gov. Ricketts: Vaccination
- Vaccines are widely available and completely voluntary.
- Nebraskans can sign up at vaccinate.ne.gov, by contacting their local health department, or by visiting a local pharmacy or walk-up clinic.
- We know vaccines work because we can see the results here in our state.
- Statewide, coronavirus hospitalizations have fallen below 100 for the first time since last July.
- Life is getting back to normal. The Nebraska football spring game had over 36,000 fans, restaurants are filling up, and graduations are happening in-person.
- Vaccines have helped make possible this return to normal. They’ve slowed the spread of the virus.
- We’re encouraging high school graduates to get the vaccine as summer starts.
- We’ve now administered over 1.6 million vaccinations in Nebraska.
Dr. Cheryl Logan: Vaccination
- As one of the first large, urban school districts to return to in-person learning we should all be proud. But we must not let up on our health and safety focus.
S CEO Dannette R. Smith: Vaccination
- Parents and students can go to their local health department’s website or visit vaccinate.ne.gov to find information about registering for vaccination.
Dr. Sharon R. Stoolman: Vaccination
- In partnership with DCHD, Children’s Hospital is having vaccine sites at children’s clinics. You can make an appointment to talk to a pediatrician about how the vaccine may impact your child.
