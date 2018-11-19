Governor Predicts 2020 For Medicaid Expansion Start

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts Monday called Medicaid Expansion a huge project. On his monthly call-in show, heard on KFOR, the Governor said just enrolling eligible people will be a massive job.

“We’re talking about potentially 80 or 90 thousand people in this program. We don’t have an enrollment system for those folks yet, so we’re going to have to build that, and that’s going to be a big project with that many people coming in.”

The second hurdle, he said, is that the plan for Nebraska’s expansion will have to be drawn up and submitted for approval by the Federal Government, the source of more than 90% of the money.

“We don’t even have the people on hand to do that, so we’ll have to hire up. Even to apply for it is going to take time.”

The next step, he said, is getting the Legislature to agree on a funding mechanism for Nebraska’s share of the cost. “I would say that 2020 is the earliest that we’ll get this implemented.” He added, however, that not all steps are know yet. “We’re still pulling together the project steps, so we don’t even know yet everything we’ll need to do to implement this.”

Another problem, according to Ricketts, is getting more Doctors and Dentists to participate. “Medicaid doesn’t reimburse (all) the cost, so many providers limit the number of patients they take in those programs. Eligibility doesn’t guarantee access.”

In the just completed November General Election voters in Nebraska approved expanding Medicaid eligibility to people with incomes ranging from 100% to 138% of the Federal Poverty level, often referred to as “the working poor.” The Federal Government pays over 90% of the cost of the expansion currently, and will pay 90% beginning in 2020.