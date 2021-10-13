Governor Praises Success of State Re-employment Program
LINCOLN, NE (October 13, 2021) –Gov. Pete Ricketts today praised a federally funded job-training program that helps Nebraskans on food stamps pay for textbooks, transportation and other services to help them get higher-paying jobs. Ricketts singled out the SNAP Next Step Employment and Training program at a news conference, calling it a “life-changing” initiative The initiative also provides families with services such as job search coaching, interview preparation, and resume writing.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) partners with the Nebraska Department of Labor (NDOL) and supporting community organizations to provide reemployment services through SNAP Next Step.
April Claussen, a former SNAP Next Step participant, shared her experience with the program. She credited SNAP Next Step with providing the accountability structure and resources to enable her to earn an associate’s degree and find a great job with the State of Nebraska.
Since July 2016, over 200 families have found new employment through SNAP Next Step. On average, those families have increased their monthly income by more than $1,900. About 60% of those families no longer rely on state food assistance, and the other 40% have reduced their need for SNAP benefits. In addition to improving their financial situation, most SNAP Next Step participants are working more predictable hours, allowing them to spend more time together as a family.
SNAP Next Step currently serves 28 counties in Nebraska. An overview of the program, along with a map of its coverage area, is available by clicking here.