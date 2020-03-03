Governor Pete Ricketts Receives LIFE Runners Award
On Tuesday, LIFE Runners presented Governor Pete Ricketts with its 2019 leadership award in recognition of his work to strengthen the pro-life culture in Nebraska.
Founded by Dr. Pat Castle in 2008, LIFE Runners has more than 14,000 teammates in 39 nations and over 2,500 cities. Omaha is the city with the most teammates at around 1,500.
Statewide, 2,600 Nebraskans are LIFE Runners teammates at 21 chapters, 17 of which are school chapters.
