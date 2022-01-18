Governor Pete Ricketts Endorses Jim Pillen
Lincoln, NE (January 18, 2022) – At a press conference today in the State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his endorsement of Republican Jim Pillen to be Nebraska’s next governor.
“Jim Pillen is a lifelong ag producer, a Nebraska job-creator, and a conservative fighter with a proven record of defending our values,” said Governor Ricketts. “Whether creating Nebraska jobs, fighting Critical Race Theory at the University system, or supporting his fellow ag producers, Jim has consistently shown he’s a leader of principle and integrity. Nebraska will be in great hands with Jim Pillen as our next governor, and that’s why he has my full support.”
“Governor Ricketts has done an incredible job for Nebraska, and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” said Pillen. “I look forward to building upon Governor Ricketts’ work providing tax relief, growing Nebraska, making state government run more like a business, and protecting our freedoms.”
Ricketts, Pillen and former Governor Kay Orr will be on a fly-around tour today with stops in Norfolk, Kearney, North Platte, and Omaha.
