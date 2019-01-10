Governor Pete Ricketts Among Others Take the Oath

Nebraska’s newly elected officials took the oath of Office on Thursday afternoon at the State Capitol Building.

While giving his inaugural address, Governor Pete Ricketts stated that Nebraska is the best place to live because of the people. Governor Ricketts proclaimed that it’s due to the people, adding the people are “involved in their communities, schools, churches, and are kind to one another.” Ricketts called it a deep honor to continue to serve Nebraskans as Governor.

When the Governor spoke after taking the oath, he emphasized how he and his government officials all serve “our fellow Nebraskans and are here to make sure you have great opportunities.”

Ricketts then addressed the legislature stating his second term emphasis will remain the same; “Growing Nebraska, for the next four years.”

The Governor followed up with his economic development strategy stating it will have four pillars: connecting Nebraskans with good jobs, cutting regulatory barriers to job creation, being good stewards of tax dollars, and promoting the state.

