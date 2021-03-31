Governor Opposes Vaccine Passports
Lincoln, NE (March 31, 2021) Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news regarding the development of vaccine passport systems. The Governor said the systems under development, that would be used to prove that a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19, would use “the sensitive health information of Americans to limit their freedoms.”
“Nebraska will not participate in any vaccine passport program,” said Gov. Ricketts. “This concept violates two central tenets of the American system: freedom of movement and healthcare privacy. Nebraska will take any necessary action to protect the private health information of our citizens and the freedoms we cherish.”
Vaccine Passports are under discussion for use in areas such as travel and concert attendance. At least half a dozen companies and organizations are working to develop a standardized system, and the Biden Administration has indicated it supports the concept.
SCC Now Enrolling For New Biotechnology Program