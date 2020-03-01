Governor Names Hay Springs Woman to Nebraska College Board
LINCOLN, Neb. – A Hay Springs woman has been named to the Nebraska State Colleges board of trustees. Gov. Pete Ricketts selected Marjean Terrell to complete the term vacated by Michelle Suarez in December. The Legislature will hold a committee hearing, debate, and vote to confirm the appointment.
Terrell and her husband own and operate a family farm and ranch. She has served on various boards, including the Chadron State Foundation board for eight years.
