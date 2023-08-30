Governor, Mayor Announce Details Regarding New State Prison in Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 30)–In a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Jim Pillen and Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that plans for a $350-million, 1,500 bed prison will now be located in the area of 70th to 84th Streets, between Interstate 80 and Bluff Road.

Both signed an agreement shortly after noon Wednesday.

The area is roughly the same approximate 300 acres that the state originally purchased at 102nd and Adams. The agreement signed by Pillen and Gaylor Baird would swap the land space, with the Adams Street space available for future city growth. The agreement also would have the city help with infrastructure improvements at the new planned prison site off of 70th Street north of I-80. This would be across from the current Lincoln city landfill.

Work is set to begin in 2024 with completion set by early 2027.

