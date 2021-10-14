Governor Loosens Regulations On Medical Professionals To Help Fight Pandemic
LINCOLN, NE (October 14, 2021) – Governor Pete Ricketts has issued an executive order loosening regulations on medical professionals. The purpose of the order, according to the Governor’s office, is to make it easier to fill the openings on medical staffs around the state during the pandemic.
The order waives requirements to allow medical professionals licensed in other states to obtain Nebraska licenses, to allow retired medical personnel to renew their licenses, and to allow new recent medical school graduates to obtain provisional licenses more quickly. The change is in effect until at least the end of the year.
Executive Order (EO) 21-15 supplements EO 21-12, which the Governor issued on August 26, 2021 when he declared a hospital staffing emergency.
Full text of EO 21-15 is available by clicking here.