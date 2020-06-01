Governor: Lincoln and Omaha Protests Hijacked By People Intent On Violence And Property Destruction
“The protests are about very real issues that face minority communities” the Governor said in his Monday afternoon briefing. “This weekend has been a terrible one in Nebraska….the violence we have seen….and my administration will work with minority communities on the issues they face.”
The Governor also thanked the protestors who sincerely voiced their opinions, those who helped clean up, and Law Enforcement who worked through the weekend to keep people safe. Regarding Douglas County Attorney Don Kliene’s decision not to press charges against the person who shot 22 year old James Spurlock during Saturday night’s violence in downtown Omaha, the Governor said “Don Kliene is a well respected member of the legal professions, and if he says there are no charges, I believe him.” The Governor suggested everyone “watch the videos and keep an open mind.”
As to tonight, the Governor urged people to protest in a civil manner and then go home before the curfews take effect.