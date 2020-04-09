Governor Launches “Final Drive” Against Virus
Governor Pete Ricketts launched a “new” 21 day drive, asking Nebraskans to focus on social distancing, personal hygiene, and all the factors believed to limit the spread of the Covid 19 virus. The Governor said the next 21 days are expected to bring about the peak of the epidemic. His instructions included staying home as much as possible, making sure that everyone is “socially distant” by maintaining a six foot distance from other people wherever possible. Also, shopping as little as possible, making a list, and going once a week. He also urged Nebraskans to help children, help their older neighbors and relatives, and exercise to stay healthy.