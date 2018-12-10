Governor, First Lady, Hundreds of Nebraskans Light State Christmas Tree

The 71st Annual Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting took place Sunday afternoon at the State Capitol. Governor Pete Ricketts, with the help of several dozen children, pressed the button that lit the 20 foot tall con-color fir.

By following this link and clicking on the “play” arrow, you can hear the entire one hour ceremony as broadcast on KFOR.

The tree was provided by Ron and Kathryn Benson from their farm near St. Edward.

Along with the usual full array of branches and blue-green needles, the tree was decorated by 169 brand new ornaments. The creation of new ornaments was the idea of first lady Susanne Schorr, who wanted to continue the celebration of the State’s Sesquicentennial. She and Lincoln Artist Liz Shea McCoy put out a call to Nebraska artists, asking them to submit designs representing Nebraska’s agricultural, natural and social history. A jury of professional artists selected 169 of the designs submitted. Each artist received a blank white piece of fiberglass in the shape of the State, upon which they created their proposed design.

All of the ornaments have been photographed. They, along with the statements from the artists explaining their concept, will be posted on the State website, Nebraska.gov, shortly after Christmas.

The State Christmas Tree can be seen standing in the Rotunda of the Capitol.