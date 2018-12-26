Governor Fills Legislative Vacancy

Governor Pete Ricketts has appointed Julie Slama of Auburn to fill an upcoming vacancy in Legislative District 1. She’ll replace Senator Dan Watermeier of Syracuse, who was elected to the Nebraska Public Service Commission.

“Julie will push for property tax relief, help create policy that supports strong families, and work to grow agriculture,” said Governor Ricketts. “She will be a fierce advocate for rural communities and will help bridge the urban-rural divide in the Legislature. I look forward to working with her to help move our state forward and grow more opportunities for the next generation of Nebraskans.”

“It is such an honor to serve and represent Southeast Nebraska in the Legislature,” said Slama. “I look forward to working to cut property taxes, protecting our pro-life values, and creating more opportunities for our farm families. I will always be a listening ear and vocal advocate for the communities across the five county area.”

Slama has worked with special needs students as a Substitute Paraprofessional at Auburn Public Schools. Most recently, she served as Press Secretary on Governor Ricketts’ successful reelection campaign. Slama has volunteered as a counselor for the American Legion’s Cornhusker Girls State and an Assistant Track Coach for Auburn High School. She helps with the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America’s annual leadership conferences, and is a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Auburn. Her family owns a farm near Wilber.

Slama is a graduate of Auburn High School and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Yale University. At Yale, she was a member of the William F. Buckley Jr. Program and the Director of Operations for the Yale Daily News.