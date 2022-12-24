Governor-Elect Pillen Announces Resignation Date From Board of Regents

(KFOR NEWS December 24, 2022) Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced his resignation from the University of Nebraska Board of Regents effective January 4th, 2023.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve as a member of the Board of Regents,” said Governor-elect Pillen. “I am proud of our work to control spending and expand opportunities for the next generation of Nebraska students during my time on the board. I look forward to the next chapter of my public service to the people of Nebraska.”

Governor-elect Pillen is looking forward to soliciting applications to fill the seat following his swearing-in as Governor. Details to follow.

