Governor-Elect Pillen Announces Nationwide Search for Corrections Head, Selects Additional Directors

(KFOR News December 10, 2022) Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen announced Ted Ford Webb of Ford Webb Associates will assist in a national search for a director to lead the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Governor-elect Pillen also announced Don Arp Jr. will lead the Nebraska Crime Commission and Ed Toner will be Nebraska’s Chief Information Officer. Arp has been the Executive Director of the Nebraska Crime Commission since 2019 and Toner has been the Chief Information Officer for the State of Nebraska since 2015.

Ford Webb Associates is a national executive search firm based in Concord, Massachusetts. Ted Ford Webb of Ford Webb Associates has recruited over 100 cabinet members for 52 governors. He has additionally assisted in the searches for university presidents, Fortune 500 CEOs, and hundreds of executives and leaders for businesses, non-profits, and grassroots organizations. Diane Sabatka-Rine will continue as the Interim Director of the Department of Correctional Services until a permanent director is appointed.