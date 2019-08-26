Governor, DHHS Officials, release annual plan

(August 26, 20190 Governor Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services CEO Dannette R. Smith released the Department’s fourth annual business plan, titled “Helping Hands: Helping People Live Better Lives” Monday. The plan lists 15 priority initiatives for DHHS in the upcoming fiscal year.
“The initiatives in the Department business plan align with my mission of making state government more effective, more efficient, and customer-focused,” said Governor Ricketts. “The DHHS business plan builds on our team’s efforts to help people live better lives through people-centered initiatives, measurable goals, and overall transparency.”
The 15 priority initiatives were listed in four categories:
INTEGRATE SERVICE DELIVERY
- Maintain and Improve ACCESSNebraska’s Performance
- Family First Prevention Services Act
- Access to High-Quality Child Care
- Nebraska Olmstead Plan
- Identify the Institutional Level of Care Assessments
- Medicaid Long-Term Care Redesign
- Heritage Health Adult Program Implementation
- Child Welfare Adaptation of Healthy Families America
- Promoting Wellbeing at DHHS Facilities
DEVELOP COLLABORATIVE RELATIONSHIPS
- SNAP Next Step
- Enhance Constituent Outreach
- Behavioral Health Workforce Competencies
ALIGN TEAMMATES UNDER ONE MISSION
- Mission-Driven Teammate Life Cycle
ENHANCE INTERNAL INFRASTRUCTURE
- Fiscal Stewardship
- Increase Fiscal Proficiency and Identify New Areas of Improvement
Last week, Governor Ricketts listed the achievements from the past year made by DHHS:
- Expanding SNAP Next Step
- Launching Phase II of the Family Focused Case Management pilot
- Enacting Family Action Support Teams (FAST) in six more counties
- Continuing the transformation of behavioral healthcare for children
- Addressing opioid misuse
- Implementing electronic benefit cards
- Redesigning the DHHS Website
Governor Ricketts said in the past year, the DHHS accomplished 90 percent of the 173 goals in last year’s plan.