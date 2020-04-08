Governor Declares Easter Sunday A Statewide Day Of Prayer
Lincoln (April 8, 2020) Governor Pete Ricketts began his daily briefing with a positive note Wednesday, highlighting a business in Hastings that has begun making hand sanitizer for distribution within the State.
The situation, he says is approaching a peak, which is expected the last week of April. “We want everyone to follow the social distancing guidelines, observe the 10 person rule for social gatherings, and wash hands frequently” he said, adding that everyone who experiences flu-like symptoms needs to stay home.
Ricketts acknowledged the coming Passover and Eastern weekends, urging everyone to worship with the solemnity of the season, but also to stay home and limit social interactions. He proclaimed this Sunday a statewide day of prayer. “Pray for the people who are being impacted by the corona virus” he said.
The Governor also saluted Nebraska’s community bankers, who he says have been working hard to work with their customers and process applications for the Federal Paycheck Protection program, funded by the $2 trillion CARES act. “This is something that will help businesses stay alive and retain their people” he said.