Governor answering persistent questions about Test Nebraska System
Governor Pete Ricketts says Nebraska’s hospital capacity is being maintained throughout the pandemic. He stated:
“Today we’ve got 48% of our hospital beds available, 41% of ICU beds available, and 76% of venitlators available.
Ricketts says the numbers prove that the social distancing measures in place have been working. He added that restrictions can be tightened again if hospital capacity becomes over taxed.
As Governor Ricketts continues urging people to sign up for testnebraska.com, he is getting persistent questions about how well the system is working. He had this to say in response to those questions:
“We have had a lot of people who have tried to sign up for that, I’d ask folks to continue to just be patient with us, as those slots got filled up, people were note able to schedule appointments. Just keep trying back and we will continue to work through that list of
people”. The Governor also said testing slots filled up quickly when the guidelines were loosened and invitations were sent to everyone over the age of 65. That said, results are starting to show up in the Test Nebraska initiative.
“2943 tests have come back and about 100 of those tests have been positive.” Ricketts reported, and he said the system’s capacity is growing. “We also yesterday swabbed 1,233 people.” His goal is to test 3-thousand people a day. Right now, four testing stations
are operating, in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island and Schuyler. The Test Nebraska initiative is getting off to a somewhat bumpy start, with many people invited but unable to get scheduled for a testing time.
Governor Ricketts asked the public to be patient and keep checking back for additional testing times as they become available. Ricketts said initial reports show the testnebraska.com lab is returning test results faster than other labs around the state.
“The average turnaround time for our public health labs, private commercial labs, and hospital labs is 2.89 days. On testnebraska.com through May 9th, 1.78 days.”
Processing of the swabs from four testnebraska.com test sites has been done at a special new lab set up at CHI St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln.